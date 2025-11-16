South Africa clinch 30-run win over India in low-scoring Kolkata Test

South Africa clinched a 30-run victory over India in the Kolkata Test on Sunday.

India fell into the trap they had set for South Africa and suffered a dramatic batting collapse in the Kolkata Test on the third day of the test. The hosts were bowled out for just 93 runs while chasing a target of 124 set by Proteas.

The first Test of the series concluded on the third day, with South Africa defeating India by 30 runs.

India were given a target of 124 runs for victory, but the Indian batting lineup crumbled in the second innings, managing only 93 runs.

In the first innings, South Africa were dismissed for 159 runs, to which India responded with a total of 189. The visitors then scored 153 in their second innings, setting India a modest target which they failed to chase on home soil.

The Kolkata pitch had earlier come under strong criticism from former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and several media outlets, who pointed out the uneven bounce that made batting extremely difficult.

On the first day of the test, Jasprit Bumrah was caught on stump mic body-shaming remarks against South African captain Temba Bavuma.

The Indian pacer thought he had trapped the South African captain LBW in the 13th over. After an appeal was turned down, Jasprit Bumrah joked with wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant about Bavuma being short, questioning whether a referral should be taken.

“Bauna bhi to hae ye (he is dwarf),” Bumrah was heard through the stump mic.