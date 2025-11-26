South Africa secure historic 2-0 Test series whitewash against India

South Africa completed a 2-0 whitewash in the Test against India as they won the second match by 408 runs at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Traditionally dominant at home, India was defeated on its own soil as South Africa defeated Pant 11 by massive margin of 408 runs. This is India’s first series loss at home to South Africa in 15 years.

In the second Test, South Africa defeated India by a massive margin of 408 runs, with the Indian team being bowled out for just 140 runs in their second innings.

South Africa’s Simon Harmer was exceptional, taking nine wickets in the match. With this victory, South Africa secured the series 2-0 and inflicted India’s first home series defeat against them in 25 years.

This is India’s worst defeat until the Guwathi Test had come in 2004 when Australia had beaten the hosts by 342 runs in Nagpur Test.

Defending a modest target of 124 in the first Test, Proteas bowled out India for 93. Skipper Bavuma’s fighting 55 not out on a challenging batting pitch and his handy 44-run stand with Bosch was the turning point of the match.

The series also had a lighter moment when Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah was unintentionally recorded by the stump microphone during the first Test in Kolkata. During the 13th over, Bumrah believed he had dismissed South Africa captain Temba Bavuma LBW, but in reality, the ball had not hit the stumps.

On the stump mic, Bumrah was heard commenting about Bavuma’s height, saying, “Bavuma is small too.”

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant remarked that despite Bavuma’s short stature, the ball barely touched the leg stump. The comment led to laughter among Indian players and sparked a mix of reactions on social media.