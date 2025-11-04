South Africa suffer major blow ahead of Pakistan ODIs

South Africa’s middle-order batter Dewald Brevis has been ruled out of the three-match One-Day International series against Pakistan due to a low-grade shoulder muscle strain.

The right-hander injured his shoulder during the third T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

Brevis will undergo rehabilitation with the Proteas Men’s medical team in Pakistan in preparation for the upcoming Test tour of India, said a team official.

His replacement for the ODI series will be announced in due course.

Earlier, the glittering trophy for the ODI series between was unveiled in Faisalabad on Monday.

The unveiling ceremony took place at the Iqbal Cricket Stadium, where both captains, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Matthew Breetzke, were present.

This series also marks the historic return of international cricket to Faisalabad after 17 years. The historic stadium last hosted an ODI was on April 11, 2008, when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets.

All three matches of the series are scheduled to be played at the same venue, with the second and third ODIs slated for November 6 and 8, respectively.

The ongoing tour is nearing its conclusion following the completion of the Test and T20I series.