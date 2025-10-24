South Africa suffer major injury setback ahead of white-ball series

South Africa suffered a major setback ahead of the white-ball series against Pakistan as their stand-in T20I captain David Miller and all-rounder Gerald Coetzee are set to miss the series due to injuries.

The lower-order power hitter is suffering from a hamstring strain, while the all-rounder has a pectoral muscle injury.

Miller will undergo a rehabilitation program, and in his absence, Donovan Ferreira will lead the side. Ferreira had led South Africa in the one-off T20I against Namibia.

Meanwhile, Ottniel Baartman has replaced Coetzee in the ODI squad.

Following the injuries, Matthew Breetzke and Tony de Zorzi, who are yet to play in T20Is, have been added to the squad.

The T20I series will commence on October 28 in Rawalpindi, followed by two matches in Lahore on October 31 and November 1.

South Africa Updated Squad

T20I squad: Donovan Ferreira (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, and Lizaad Williams

ODI squad: Matthew Breetzke (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, and Lizaad Williams