South Africa T20I squad reaches Rawalpindi

The South Africa T20I squad has arrived here on Friday ahead of their three-match series against Pakistan, set to begin on October 28 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the team’s arrival through a video shared on its official social media channels, showing Proteas players checking into their hotel ahead of the series opener.

However, the visitors’ preparations have been dented by injuries to two key players, experienced batter David Miller and pacer Gerald Coetzee, both of whom have been ruled out of the white-ball series.

According to Cricket South Africa (CSA), Miller, who was slated to captain the side in the T20I series, sustained a grade one right hamstring strain. Scans conducted earlier this week confirmed the injury, forcing him to withdraw from the tour.

Meanwhile, Coetzee suffered a pectoral muscle injury during South Africa’s one-off T20I against Namibia earlier this month, ruling him out of both the ODI and T20I series.

In response, CSA has made several changes to the touring party.

Matthew Breetzke and uncapped Tony de Zorzi have been drafted into the T20I squad, while Donovan Ferreira will lead the side in Miller’s absence.

Additionally, Ottneil Baartman has been named as Coetzee’s replacement in the ODI squad.

Following the Rawalpindi opener, the second and third T20Is will take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on October 31 and November 1, respectively.

The tour will then shift to Faisalabad, where both teams will contest a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8 at the Iqbal Stadium, marking the city’s first international fixture in over 17 years.

Faisalabad last hosted an ODI on April 11, 2008, when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets.

Updated South Africa squads for Pakistan tour

T20I squad: Donovan Ferreira (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Matthew Breetzke, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams.

ODI squad: Matthew Breetzke (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile.