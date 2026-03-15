South Africa tear through New Zealand to win first T20

A new-look South Africa scythed through New Zealand’s batting lineup to comfortably win Sunday’s first Twenty20 international by seven wickets, with 20 balls to spare.

The visitors’ seam attack proved unplayable early on as World Cup finalists New Zealand were reduced to 36-5 before being dismissed for 91 in the 15th over, their 10th lowest total in T20s.

South Africa eased to 93-3 in response, with opener Connor Esterhuizen’s unbeaten 45 off 48 balls ensuring they would claim early honours in the five-match series.

The 24-year-old was one of four South African players making their international debut in any format, alongside Rubin Hermann, Dian Forrester and Nqobani Mokoena.

Teenage pace bowler Mokoena impressed with the ball, exploiting unpredictable bounce at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval to take 3-26 off 3.3 overs.

The 19-year-old ripped through New Zealand’s tail to ensure they didn’t push their total past 100.

“It was quite cool making my debut. I just went out there and enjoyed it,” Mokoena, 19, said.

“The whole team was backing me and I was quite excited for it.

“I just stuck to my plans and thank God it came off.”

Fellow pacemen Gerald Coetzee and Ottneil Baartman took two wickets each for South Africa.

The match came a week after New Zealand were beaten by India in the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

Only captain Mitchell Santner and allrounder Jimmy Neesham were retained, with most of New Zealand’s leading players rested.

Santner was the pick of their bowlers, taking 1-8 off four overs while Neesham top-scored with 26 before he was Mokoena’s first victim.

South Africa’s last match was their World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand.

The only Proteas survivor from that match was spinner Keshav Maharaj, who is captain for this series and played his 50th T20 international.

Game two is in Hamilton on Tuesday.