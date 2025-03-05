New Zealand bat first in Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against South Africa

New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in the second Semi-Final of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 here at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Winner of the match will face India in the final on March 9 at Dubai International Stadium.

South Africa and New Zealand have faced each other two times in the ICC event knockout stages. New Zealand won the quarter-final of 2011 ODI World Cup and in the semi-final of 2015 ODI World Cup

South Africa is heading into this game with a lot of energy after topping Group B. South Africa kicked off their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a commanding 107-run victory over Afghanistan, rolling them out for 208 in pursuit of 316.

Their second fixture against Australia in Rawalpindi was completely washed out due to rain, but they sealed their semi-final berth in style with a seven-wicket thumping of England, chasing down 180 with ease.

On the other hand, New Zealand beat Pakistan and Bangladesh in first two matches and finished their group at No. 2 after facing defeat by India in Group A’s last encounter in Dubai.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O’Rourke