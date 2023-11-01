World Cup 2023: New Zealand wins toss, elects to field first against South Africa

PUNE: South Africa and New Zealand clash in Match 32 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here at MCA International Stadium, Pune.

The two sides currently occupy second and third positions on the standings and will meet again in the semi-finals of the competition should they remain in those spots at the end of the group phase.

There is still plenty of cricket to be played before the start of the semis and this looms as a pivotal encounter to the make-up of the top four with the winner one step closer to a spot in the knockout stages.

Watch ICC World Cup 2023 Live on ARY ZAP

Interestingly enough, the two teams have not met in an ODI since the most recent World Cup in England and Wales in 2019 and on that occasion it was the Kiwis that prevailed in a thriller on the back of a magnificent century to skipper Kane Williamson.

Williamson is in contention to return from his thumb injury to take on the Proteas although the news isn’t as good for Lockie Ferguson, with the pace spearhead set to be sidelined with an Achilles concern. Mark Chapman (calf) also remains in doubt.

South Africa have no fresh injury worries, with right-arm quick Kagiso Rabada to be monitored prior to the clash after he missed the Proteas’ recent match against Pakistan with a back problem.