South Africa’s key player in doubt ahead of Champions Trophy semi-final

South African captain Temba Bavuma has expressed confidence in his team’s preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy semi-final against New Zealand, scheduled to take place on March 5 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Bavuma emphasized that his team will enter the field with a well-thought-out strategy, acknowledging that New Zealand is a strong side.

“We will take the field with a better strategy,” Bavuma stated, highlighting the fresh approach his squad intends to adopt. He also praised the quality of both teams’ bowling attacks, predicting a competitive battle between the pacers and spinners.

The South African skipper was optimistic about the playing conditions, remarking that the pitch looked good, which raises expectations for an exciting contest. Bavuma assured that his team is well-prepared after returning from Dubai and is ready to play the final, whether it’s in Lahore or Dubai.

There was also an update on the availability of South African all-rounder Aiden Markram, who still needs to undergo a fitness test but is reportedly feeling better. Additionally, travel reserve George Linde is set to arrive in Lahore, further strengthening the squad’s depth ahead of the crucial encounter.

According to the reports, Linde will join the Proteas camp on Tuesday but will not officially replace the injured batter in the squad until he is ruled out and the ICC’s event technical committee confirms the replacement.

For the unversed, South Africa thrashed Afghanistan and England to reach the semi-final in the Champions Trophy. Their game against Australia was washed out due to rain.

South Africa squad

Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.