South Australia win Sheffield Shield final

A gritty century from Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey helped South Australia clinch back-to-back Sheffield Shield titles Monday with a stunning 56-run comeback win over Victoria.

Facing defeat at 79-5 in the second innings, Carey stepped up to crunch 103 in a crucial late stand with number nine Nathan McAndrew (60).

Their bowlers then finished the job at Melbourne’s Junction Oval to deny Victoria a first domestic red-ball crown since 2018-19.

“Very nervous, thinking maybe the game had just slipped through our hands,” South Australia captain Nathan McSweeney told reporters.

“But the boys, Kez (Carey) and Macca (McAndrew), to be able to spend so much time in the middle and chip away at a total… then to get 195 ahead just gave us so much momentum and something to really bowl at.

“Our quicks have been great all year. To give them the ball and go to work was fantastic to see,” he added.

Victoria took an early stranglehold on the five-day decider when they dismissed South Australia for 198, with Will Sutherland taking 4-54 and Fergus O’Neill 3-30.

In reply, the hosts hit 261 on the back of O’Neill’s unbeaten 64 and former Australian opener Marcus Harris’s 40.

When South Australia were reduced to 79-5 in their second innings, they looked doomed.

But Carey dug in, sharing in a 105-run stand with McAndrew to set a tricky target of 196 for Victoria to chase.

They reached 102-3 but then collapsed, losing 7-37 to be all out for 139 with McAndrew, Liam Scott and Henry Thornton all taking three wickets.

“The key moment was probably that partnership between McAndrew and Carey,” said Victoria skipper Sutherland.

“I still think we probably could have got it done this morning… it’s still a bit of a young group that can maybe handle those chases under high pressure slightly better I think.”

Last year South Australia beat Queensland in the final, with a superb Carey century again leading the way.