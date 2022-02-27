South Carolina police take ‘home intruder’ snake into custody

South Carolina police took a ‘home intruder’ snake into custody after receiving a call at the 911 helpline.

Taking to Facebook, the Pickens police wrote, they “jumped into action” when a resident called to inform that a black rat snake was trying to enter their home. “We surrounded the home, tactically entered the residence and successfully took one black rat snake into custody without injury to the suspect or officers.”

Adding that as the weather is getting warmer, “you may start to see some of this culprit’s friends”. Asking residents not to hesitate to call in case they find themselves in a similar situation, they quipped: “Our Chief loves these types of calls, he was thrilled (sarcasm), to have been involved in this case.”

Continuing the fun, they added: “The suspect was given time served and released back into the wild.”

Comments