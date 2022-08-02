South Indian movie ‘Vikrant Rona’ Beats ‘KGF’

South Indian film Vikrant Rona overtook KGF: Chapter 1 to become the third fastest movie to earn INR100 crores in the Kannada film industry.

An India-based news agency reported Vikrant Rona earned 110 crores worldwide five days after its release. However, the official box office collection figures are unknown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Rona (@vikrantrona)

The flick – which sees Kichcha Sudeep in leading role – earned between INR33-35 crores on its opening day. It crossed the INR100 crore mark in the next four days.

It is the third film to cross three figures in the Kannada film industry this year. Moreover, it stands at eighth place in the list of all-time top 10 highest-grossing Kannada films in the USA.

Related: Kichcha Sudeep compares flop Bollywood films to Virat Kohli

The flick is also doing well in Hindi and Telugu cinemas too. Moreover, it also earned close to INR6 crore from the north parts of the country.

KGF: Chapter 2 tops the list of the top-five fastest films with gross earnings of INR100 from Sandalwood. James and Vikrant Rona are in second and third place. The list rounds off with KGF: Chapter 1 and 777 Charlie at fourth and fifth place.

KGF: Chapter 1 had crossed the INR100 crore mark during its opening week. It took just four days for Vikrant Rona to bag the third spot.

Comments