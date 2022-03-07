South Indian star Prabhas not using social media anymore: report

South India actor Prabhas announced that he will use his social media account for sharing updates of his films and shows only.

A report by the India-based news agency News 18, the actor stated that the crew of his film Baahubali had made his Facebook account while Radhe Shyam‘s team came up created the Instagram one.

It is pertinent to mention that Prabhas received flak for his dialogues in Hindi as the main issue was it having a touch of Hyderabadi accent in it.

“I worked hard on my language,” Prabhas replied to the criticism. “I can read and write in Hindi. I ask for Hindi dialogues. I don’t like reading them in English, as the pronunciation gets affected.”

The actor will be seen in the upcoming Pan-Indian film Radhe Shyam, which will release on March 11. The story is about a palmist who can predict a person’s fate just with a single glance of the palm. However, things become problematic when the protagonist’s prediction about himself goes wrong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

The film’s story is based in Europe back in the 1970s.

The film sees him and Pooja Hegde playing the leading characters. Sachin Khedekar, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan will be seen in the film as well.

