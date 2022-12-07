South superstar Prithviraj joins ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ cast

South Indian superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran has joined Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff for his next Bollywood outing, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

On Wednesday, the makers dropped the very first look of south superstar Prithviraj from the upcoming action spectacle ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The ‘Celluloid’ star has been roped in, to essay the antagonist character, Kabir, opposite the simultaneous leads Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, as confirmed by the poster.

Moreover, the buzz is that Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar is on board to play the female lead opposite his ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ co-star Kumar, while, the star kid Janhvi Kapoor has joined the star cast as the heroine of Shroff. read more

Reports also suggest that there will be three female leads in the film, and the third actor is yet to be locked by the producers.

Any official announcement regarding the female stars of the title is yet to be made.

About the title, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is being written by Ali Abbas Zafar who will also helm the direction and will bankroll the project under his banner, along with Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Himanshu Mehra.

Touted to be one of the ‘biggest action spectacles ever’ in the Indian film industry, Zafar has time and again re-assured that his film has nothing to do with David Dhawan’s same-titled 1998 movie, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Abbas Zafar (@aliabbaszafar) The film will get on the floors in January next year for a five-month shooting schedule in Scotland, the Alps, the UK, and Saudi Arabia, and will have stunt teams from Hollywood to bring together the new and old schools of action together. The title is planned to release in December 2023

