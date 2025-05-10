S. Korea conservative party to switch presidential candidate

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea’s conservative party dropped its presidential candidate against his will on Saturday, beginning a process to instead nominate outsider and former prime minister Han Duck-soo less than a month before the election.

The June 3 presidential poll will decide who replaces Yoon Suk Yeol, who was removed from office over his declaration of martial law in December, sending South Korea into a period of prolonged political turmoil.

Yoon’s People Power Party (PPP) had initially chosen Kim Moon-soo, a former labour minister who won the party’s primary last week, but it announced Saturday that his nomination was cancelled.

Instead, the party said it was nominating Han, who had initially launched his presidential bid as an independent. The former prime minister joined PPP on Saturday.

“In the end, efforts to unify under a single candidate through negotiation have failed. It is deeply regrettable and heartbreaking,” said Kwon Young-se, the PPP’s interim leader.

He added that they “needed a competitive candidate to run as the People Power Party’s official nominee”.

PPP’s highly controversial decision came amid fears that a split between Kim and Han could further weaken their chances in the June 3 election, as liberal frontrunner Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party widens his lead.

Han’s nomination is expected to be finalised at a National Committee meeting on Sunday.

Kim, 73, said the party’s decision to drop him was illegal, arguing that his selection followed a legitimate and democratic process.

The party “unlawfully revoked my presidential candidacy, even though I, Kim Moon-soo, was legitimately elected by the will of the people and party members,” Kim told reporters, adding that the party’s democracy “has died”.

He also said he would take legal action in response.

The main opposition Democratic Party also slammed the PPP’s decision to drop Kim, saying that every contender in the conservatives’ primary “has become a victim of fraud”.

“After shaking the foundations of constitutional order, the party has now shattered internal democracy — leaving no justification for its continued existence,” they said in a statement.

Han, 75, is a career bureaucrat who has held a range of senior roles across both liberal and conservative governments, including finance minister, trade minister and the country’s ambassador to the US.

But as a former prime minister under Yoon — and ex-acting president after Yoon’s impeachment — he has faced criticism for his role in, and alleged complicity with, the December martial law declaration.

A National Barometer Survey released earlier this week showed the Democratic Party’s Lee — who currently faces multiple criminal trials — leading Han with 44 percent to 34 percent.

In a separate match-up scenario, Lee held a 43 percent to 29 percent advantage over Kim.

Parties are required to register their official candidates to the National Election Commission by Sunday.