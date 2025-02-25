South Korea’s Yoon faces last impeachment hearing over martial law

SEOUL: South Korea’s ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol faces his final impeachment hearing on Tuesday before judges decide whether to formally remove him from office over his disastrous martial law declaration.

Yoon’s short-lived suspension of civilian rule plunged democratic South Korea into political turmoil, and he was removed from office by parliament in December.

The 64-year-old has been behind bars since he was arrested last month on charges of insurrection, for which he could be sentenced to life in prison or even face the death penalty. His trial began last week.

After weeks of fraught impeachment hearings at the Constitutional Court in Seoul, Tuesday’s court session will be Yoon’s last before the eight judges go behind closed doors to decide his fate.

Outside the court, pro-Yoon protesters chanted “Drop impeachment!”

Some held signs denouncing the Chinese Communist Party and North Korea — who some of Yoon’s supporters have accused, without evidence, of interfering in recent South Korean elections to the benefit of the opposition.

Others held signs saying, “Stop the Steal”, echoing US President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud when he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

Yoon is expected to deliver a closing argument in his defence, with representatives of parliament given time to present the case for his removal.

A verdict is widely expected in mid-March.

Previously impeached presidents Park Geun-hye and Roh Moo-hyun had to wait 11 and 14 days, respectively, to learn their fates.

If Yoon is removed from office, the country must hold a fresh presidential election within 60 days.

Much of Yoon’s impeachment trial has centred on whether he violated the constitution by declaring martial law, which is reserved for national emergencies or times of war.

The opposition has accused the suspended president of taking the extraordinary measure without proper justification.

‘Legislative dictatorship’

Yoon’s lawyer Kim Hong-il insisted last week that “the declaration of martial law was not intended to paralyse the state”.

Instead, he said, it was meant to “alert the public to the national crisis caused by the legislative dictatorship of the dominant opposition party, which had crippled the administration”.

Yoon’s lawyers have also argued that his martial law declaration was necessary to investigate unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud in last year’s parliamentary poll.

A survey by polling company Realmeter released on Monday said 52 percent of respondents support Yoon’s formal removal from office.

But a Gallup poll, released last week, showed 60 percent in favour and 34 percent against his impeachment.