‘South Park’ fans get disappointing update ahead of season 27

Paramount+ has reportedly removed the long-running animated series ‘South Park’ from the platform outside of the US.

According to an exclusive report by The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming platform removed the show for the international audience after the expiration of its license to stream the series internationally.

As per the publication, Paramount+ was working to renew the license and make the hit show available for fans outside of the US.

While international fans cannot stream the animated series, they can, however, stream its specials on Paramount+ and watch the show on Comedy Central.

The development came days after Comedy Central announced delaying season 27 from Wednesday, July 9, to Wednesday, July 23.

Reports said that the upcoming season was delayed as the creators were involved in a streaming-rights battle with Comedy Central’s parent company, Paramount Global.

Following the announcement, series creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, were left furious as they slammed the Skydance and Paramount Global’s merger.

“In response to the press release from Comedy Central about the change in premiere date for South Park Trey Parker & Matt Stone said — ‘This merger is a s–tshow and it’s f–king up South Park’” a post on South Park’s X account read.

However, Parker and Stone confirmed that they were working on new episodes of ‘South Park’ season 27 and were hoping that fans would get to see them somehow.