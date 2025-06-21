web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, June 21, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

South Punjab province will solve people’s problems: Yousaf Raza Gillani

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

MULTAN: Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani Saturday said that the problems will not be resolved until formation of the separate southern Punjab province.

Speaking here former prime minister said that a separate province has been only solution of the sense of deprivation and unemployment in the area.

“We will homework for the separate province,” Gillani here said.

He suggested that the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award in the province should be enforced on the basis of population.

“I will ask the chief minister that Multan should not be allowed to be drowned in sewerage,” he said.

He said sewerage and drinking water have been mixed in Multan and urged for immediate and effective steps to tackle the problem of contaminated water.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.