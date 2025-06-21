South Punjab province will solve people’s problems: Yousaf Raza Gillani

MULTAN: Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani Saturday said that the problems will not be resolved until formation of the separate southern Punjab province.

Speaking here former prime minister said that a separate province has been only solution of the sense of deprivation and unemployment in the area.

“We will homework for the separate province,” Gillani here said.

He suggested that the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award in the province should be enforced on the basis of population.

“I will ask the chief minister that Multan should not be allowed to be drowned in sewerage,” he said.

He said sewerage and drinking water have been mixed in Multan and urged for immediate and effective steps to tackle the problem of contaminated water.