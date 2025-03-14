JUI leader, several others injured in South Waziristan blast

SOURH WAZIRISTAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) district Amir Maulana Abdullah Nadeem injured as blast occurred in South Waziristan mosque, ARY News reported quoting police.

According to police officials, the blast occurred on Azam Warsak area of lower South Waziristan, injuring Maulana Abdullah and several others .

The injured JUI leader has been rushed to Wana Civil hospital for further treatment.

The blast occurred at the time when the country is witnessing a rampant rise in terrorist activities. Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Samiul Haq (JUI-S) chief Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq was among three martyred after a powerful suicide blast ripped through Akora Khattak’s Darul Uloom Haqqania, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the chief secretary and IG confirmed.

According to details, the explosion took place inside the seminary after Friday prayers, according to the city police officer.

The attack targeted Maulana Hamidul Haq at Darul Uloom Haqqania, KP Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed said.

He confirmed the death of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami’s head, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, to reporters. The KP IGP added that it was a suicide blast.

Read More: Jaffar Express attack orchestrated, directed by terrorists’ leaders from abroad: FO Spox

In a separate incident, militants from the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorist organization assaulted a train carrying 440 people on its way from Quetta to Peshawar. After they fired on the train and took the passengers hostage, the security forces launched a two-day operation.

The militants detonated a bomb on the railway track and then took over 400 passengers, including women and children, hostage.

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that all 33 terrorists involved in the attack on the Jaffer Express were killed, while 21 passengers and 4 FC personnel lost their lives.

According to DG ISPR, the operation was carried out in phases, with all terrorists eliminated.