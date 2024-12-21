16 personnel martyred in South Waziristan gunbattle: ISPR

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: At least 16 security personnel martyred in Khawarij’s attack on a check post in Makeen area of South Waziristan, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

According to ISPR, on night 20-21 December 2024, a group of Khwarij attempted to attack a Security Forces Check Post in general area Makeen, South Waziristan District.

The attempt was effectively thwarted by troops and in ensuing fire exchange, eight khwarij were gunned down. However, during intense fire exchange, sixteen personnel embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization operation is being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of the heinous act will be brought to justice. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.

Earlier, a Pakistan Army sepoy embraced martyrdom as security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt at the Pak-Afghan border, killing four terrorists.

“The movement of a group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pak-Afghan border, was picked up by the security forces in the Rajgal area of District Khyber,” the ISPR stated.

It added the security forces effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate the PAk-afghan border, resultantly, four Khwarij were killed.

However, during the intense fire exchange at the Pak-Afghan border, one brave son of soil, Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi, 22, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat

“Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border”.

The ISPR added that the interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations regarding the Pak-Afghan border and deny the use of its soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

“Security Forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the