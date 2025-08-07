Explosion on police van kills three in South Waziristan’s Wana

WAZIRISTAN: At least three dead, six other injured as expulsion occurred in South Waziristan’s Wana Bazar, ARY News reported.

According to police spokesperson, the incident occurred in Wana Bazar targeting police van, killing at least three passersby and leaving six others including a policeman injured.

On July 2, at least five persons including Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Faisal Ismail were killed in a blast targeting the officer’s vehicle in Bajaur, KP.

According to police, a powerful blast near the Phatak Mela area of Bajaur left five people dead and several others injured.

As per Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Shahid Ali Khan, the blast took place near Mela Ground in the Phatak Mela area, where a remote-controlled explosive targeted a government vehicle.

Read more: SAPM Mubarak Zeb’s house partially damaged in Bajaur rocket attack

The incident resulted in the deaths of Tehsildar Abdul Wakeel, two police officers, and a bystander. Additionally, 11 individuals, including five police personnel, were injured and transported to nearby medical centers for care.

Law enforcement officials also confirmed that the blast was a targeted attack on the vehicle of the assistant commissioner. The nature of the explosive device is yet to be officially determined, but initial reports suggest it was a planted bomb.

District Police Officer (DPO) stated that the explosion caused significant casualties, with rescue teams swiftly reaching the scene to transfer the injured to nearby medical facilities in Bajaur.