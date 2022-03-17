Southern winds provide relief to Karachi in heatwave conditions

KARACHI: A weather official has said that the ongoing heatwave have affected the parts of upper and eastern areas of Sindh, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Director Meteorological Department Sardar Sarfaraz has said that Karachi remained unscathed in the heatwave as the winds from southern direction have relieved the scorching impact of hot weather.

“Usually temperature remains between 32 to 34 degree Celsius in the month of March,” he said. He denied any likelihood of heatwave in the port city.

“The maximum temperature could reach to 36 degree Celsius today,” Met official said. Humidity level will likely to remain between 40 – 50 % in the evening, he added.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a recent forecast warned that the day temperatures will likely to remain unusually high in most parts of the country during the week due to a persistent high pressure in the upper atmosphere.

It forecast hike in day temperatures by 09-10°Celsius above normal in Northern Balochistan, Upper Sindh, South Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining areas.

While, the day temperature in Lower Sindh, South Balochistan, Islamabad, Upper and Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, will remain 07-08°Celsius above normal.

The dry period and heat wave conditions in the country may cause water stress to the standing crops, vegetable and orchards, according to the report. The weather office had advised farmers to manage water for their crops accordingly.

Moreover, dust raising or gusty winds are also expected in North Balochistan, South Punjab and Upper Sindh during the period, according to the weather report.

The PMD had advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

Comments