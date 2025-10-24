SP Adeel Akbar's suicide linked to 'severe stress' and depression

ISLAMABAD: SP Adeel Akbar, who tragically took his own life in Islamabad, had been under psychiatric treatment and consulted a specialist about ten days ago, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The SP committed suicide in the early hours of Thursday by shooting himself. Sources revealed that the deceased SP had been suffering from depression, and the doctor advised him not to keep a firearm.

Sources further claim that Adeel Akbar was reportedly struggling with severe depression linked to professional stress.

Sources revealed that the police officer had visited the psychiatrist along with his wife and daughter. A day before the incident, he was also diagnosed with dengue fever.

“SP Adeel Akbar also voiced frustration with his official duties, and the consultant had advised him to take his prescribed medicine regularly,” sources added.

The deceased SP also apprised the psychiatrist about his daily life. The doctor advised Adeel Akbar to keep himself calm.

Earlier, the post-mortem of Superintendent of Police (SP) Adeel Akram was completed in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). The medical report confirmed that the deceased SP Adeel Akram was hit by a single bullet, which struck him from the front.

In the capital city of Islamabad, Superintendent of Police (SP) I-9 Adeel Abkbar allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station.

Police officials stated that SP Adeel Akbar succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital.

According to police, the deceased SP Adeel Akbar took a pistol from the staff and shot himself.

The reason for the suicide of SP Adeel Akbar is not immediately known. IG Islamabad has reached the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.

Sources say that the postmortem of the deceased police officer will be done by the medico-legal officer at PIMS, and the preliminary postmortem report will be given to the police.