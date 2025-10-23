SP Adeel Akbar commits suicide in the Capital

In the capital city of Islamabad, Superintendent of Police (SP) I-9 committed suicide by shooting himself in the jurisdiction of Abpara police station, Ary News reported.

Police officials stated that SP Adeel Akbar succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital.

According to police, the deceased SP Adeel Akbar took a pistol from the staff and shot himself.

The reason for the suicide of SP Adeel Akbar is not immediately known. IG Islamabad has reached the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.

Sources say that the postmortem of the deceased police officer will be done by the medico-legal officer at PIMS, and the preliminary postmortem report will be given to the police.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police follows a hierarchical structure similar to other Pakistani provincial forces, divided into gazetted (senior) and non-gazetted (junior) ranks. At the apex is the Inspector General of Police (IGP, BPS-21), who oversees the entire force, followed by Additional Inspector General (AIG, BPS-20) for regional or specialized commands, and Deputy Inspector General (DIG, BPS-20) managing divisions, wings, or branches like operations or traffic. These senior ranks are typically filled by officers from the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), ensuring centralized leadership under the Ministry of Interior.

Junior Ranks and Promotions

Junior ranks in the ICT Police include Constable (BPS-07, entry-level patrol and support duties), Head Constable (BPS-09, supervisory field roles), Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI, BPS-11, investigation assistance), and Sub-Inspector (SI, BPS-14, station-level operations). Promotions are merit-based through Departmental Promotion Committees, as seen in recent ceremonies elevating 201 constables to Head Constable, 62 Head Constables to ASI, 11 SIs to Inspector (BPS-16), and four Inspectors to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP, BPS-17). These advancements address vacancies and enhance operational efficiency.

Specialized Units and Salaries

Specialized wings like the Central Investigation Agency (CIA) are led by DSPs or SPs (BPS-17/18), focusing on heinous crimes and counter-terrorism, with coordination via the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). Salaries reflect upgraded Basic Pay Scales: Constables earn Rs. 49,741 starting (up from BPS-05), ASIs Rs. 75,000–95,000, and Inspectors over Rs. 105,000—often exceeding equivalent provincial ranks. The force, with 12,625 personnel, emphasizes community policing and VIP security, adapting uniforms (light blue shirts, dark blue trousers) for functionality.