SP Adeel Akbar case: Inquiry committee finds no evidence of suicide

ISLAMABAD: The inquiry committee investigating the death of Superintendent of Police (SP) Adeel Akbar has found no evidence suggesting that the officer had committed suicide, ARY News reported, citing sources on Thursday.

According to sources, the three-member inquiry committee, headed by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Haroon Joya, included DIG Atiq Tahir and DIG Operations Jawad Tariq as members.

The committee has finalized its report after reviewing postmortem findings and recording statements from several individuals, including SP Adeel Akbar’s wireless operator, driver, and other staff members, sources added.

The postmortem report confirmed that SP Adeel Akbar’s death resulted from a gunshot wound to the face. However, investigators found no conclusive proof to establish that the incident was a case of suicide.

The committee also recorded the statement of a psychologist, as part of efforts to assess the officer’s mental health. It was revealed that SP Adeel Akbar had consulted his doctor twice prior to his death.

Sources said the inquiry report will be submitted to Inspector General of Police (IG) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, today. The IGP will then forward the report, along with his recommendations, to Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for further action.

Earlier, the post-mortem of Superintendent of Police (SP) Adeel Akram was completed in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). The medical report confirmed that the deceased SP Adeel Akram was hit by a single bullet, which struck him from the front.

Sources had claimed that Adeel Akbar was reportedly struggling with severe depression linked to professional stress and he had visited the psychiatrist along with his wife and daughter. A day before the incident, he was also diagnosed with dengue fever.

“SP Adeel Akbar also voiced frustration with his official duties, and the consultant had advised him to take his prescribed medicine regularly,” sources had reported.

The deceased SP also apprised the psychiatrist about his daily life. The doctor advised Adeel Akbar to keep himself calm.