SP Operations Hangu Asad Zubair, two cops martyred in bomb attack

HANGU: Superintendent of Police (SP) Operations Hangu Asad Zubair Khan and two police constables were martyred in a bomb attack near a police checkpost in Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Friday.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Khanzeb Mohmand, the explosion occurred near a police checkpost in Ghulmina, where a bomb had been planted by unidentified assailants. The blast ripped through the checkpost.

Police officials said a second explosion targeted the vehicle of SP Operations Asad Zubair Khan, resulting in his martyrdom along with Driver Atif and Constable Kifayat. Another policeman, Constable Dawood, sustained injuries and was shifted to DHQ Hospital Hangu for medical treatment.

Following the incident, police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the perpetrators.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of SP Asad Zubair and the two police officials, paying tribute to their sacrifice. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and said that the sacrifices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police officers and personnel would never be forgotten.

He added that the federal government stands in solidarity with the families of the martyrs in this difficult time.

Meanwhile, an old video of SP Asad Zubair Khan also went viral on social media, showing him and other police officials in a light-hearted moment, chanting slogans together “Nara e Takbeer Allah Hu Akbar, Pakistan and KP police zindabad”.