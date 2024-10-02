Space research center inaugurated in Gilgit-Baltistan

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) on Wednesday inaugurated the Space Applications and Research Centre (SPARC-GB) in Gilgit-Baltistan, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Gulbar Khan was the chief guest of the event being considered a significant milestone in the nation’s journey toward space and environmental research.

The SUPARCO will be able to track climate change and glacier melting and will work to address environmental and socio-economic challenges.

The monitoring would strengthen environmental vigilance and provide crucial data on glacier monitoring and landslides.

It would also collaborate with international research organisations for disaster management and conservation.

The centre would support local communities through employment and capacity-building initiatives. Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan said that the opening of the SUPARCO centre in Gilgit Baltistan is a significant achievement for the area.

Emphasising the importance of technology, Haji Gulbar Khan said that that its benefits are universally acknowledged.