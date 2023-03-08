Space scientist Maggie Aderin-Pocock becomes Barbie Role Model

Space scientist Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock became Barbie’s Role Model for encouraging girls to become scientists.

British news agency BBC reported that Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, known for presenting shows The Sky at Night and CBeebies Stargazing, was honoured with a Barbie doll ahead of International Women’s Day and British Science Week from March 10 to March 19.

The doll’s starry dress is like that of the night sky and has a telescope accessory for stargazing.

Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, in an interview, hoped that her doll will remind girls that anything is possible if they reach for the stars.

British space scientist Dr. Maggie Aderin-Pocock has been honored with a Barbie doll in her image. The unique Barbie, which comes with a telescope and has the purple streaks in Aderin-Pocock’s hair, aims to challenge gender and racial stereotypes pic.twitter.com/wXMArEj76O — Reuters (@Reuters) March 7, 2023

She became the chancellor at the University of Leicester, which is famous for space research.

In an interview, the scientist said she loved the idea of space travel and tried to show girls how fascinating space science can be.

“I want to inspire the next generation of scientists, and especially girls, and let them know that STEM [science, technology, engineering and maths] is for them,” she said. “These subjects are just too important to be left to the guys because through science, you can literally change the world.”

Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock said it was mind-boggling as Barbie dolls looked nothing like her.

“When I was little, Barbie didn’t look like me, so to have one created in my likeness is mind-boggling. It’s such an honour to receive this doll that is celebrating my achievements,” she said.

