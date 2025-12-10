SpaceX eyes record-breaking $1.5 trillion valuation in planned 2026 IPO

Elon Musk’s SpaceX plans to go public between mid-to-late 2026, aiming to raise $30 billion with an estimated valuation of about $1.5 trillion, according to a recent Bloomberg News report citing multiple anonymous sources.

If successful, this would set a new record for the largest IPO ever, surpassing Saudi Aramco’s 2019 listing, which raised $29 billion. This marks a potential shift for SpaceX, which had previously considered spinning off its Starlink division for an IPO but kept the core company private.

The Bloomberg report follows shortly after The Information first disclosed SpaceX’s intention to pursue an IPO in late 2026.

The Wall Street Journal recently revealed that SpaceX is conducting another secondary share sale for its employees, which would place the company’s current valuation at approximately $800 billion. According to Bloomberg, this share sale has now been finalized, and the estimated valuation has surged above the initial $800 billion figure.

This surging valuation reflects SpaceX’s tightening grip on the global aerospace market. Investors are counting on the continued success of the Starlink satellite internet network, which has become a significant revenue source for the company. They are also optimistic about the rapid development of the massive Starship rocket, which is essential for NASA’s upcoming Artemis moon missions and Elon Musk’s long-term plans for Mars exploration.

In this round of sales, employees will have the opportunity to sell around $2 billion worth of shares, with each share priced at $420. This move underscores the growing confidence in SpaceX’s financial standing and prospects.