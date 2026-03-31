Spain coach happy with World Cup favourite tag

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente is enjoying the pressure of being one of the favourites to win the World Cup, he said on the eve of Tuesday’s friendly with Egypt in Barcelona.

He also praised local star Lamine Yamal while refusing to say if he would start Tuesday’s game against the Africans, who also feature at the World Cup.

Number one in the FIFA rankings, Spain beat Serbia 3–0 on Friday in the first of two friendlies scheduled for this March window.

“I love it. We accept that challenge,” De la Fuente said of the pressure of being favourites.

“It’s the same as what happens with other teams like France, England and Brazil,” he said.

Asked about Yamal, De la Fuente said he was magical and in “one of the best moments of his young career”, but refused to be drawn as to whether or not the Barcelona star would start.

“He’s in a very sweet moment — fast, resilient, producing flashes of brilliance,” said the coach. “I understand that Barca fans worry about him. My responsibility is to put out the best possible lineup, the best possible team.”

“He’s a better footballer than he was two years ago, but not as good as he’ll be in two years. His contribution grows every day. He draws attention, he has magic,” De la Fuente said.

Spain will play just one more friendly in Puebla, Mexico, against Peru on June 8 before their World Cup debut on the 15th against Cape Verde in Atlanta, United States.

De la Fuente also mentioned some missing stars, with Nico Williams, Fabian Ruiz, and Mikel Merino – key members of their Euro 2024 championship winning team – all out injured.

“I’m not being pessimistic, but there will be setbacks. We’ve had Merino’s injury, Fabian’s and Nico’s,” he said.

“I believe Nico has already returned to training. Mikel does have a longer-term injury. I think both will make it, but we’ll see how their recovery progresses, because Mikel’s injury is less predictable,” he said.