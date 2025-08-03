Spain introduces Digital Nomad Visa for Pakistanis at Rs21,500

Spain has launched a low-cost Digital Nomad Visa aimed at attracting remote workers from around the world, including professionals from Pakistan. The visa, which costs around Rs21,500, is now one of the most affordable work visa options globally.

The Digital Nomad Visa allows non-European nationals, including Pakistanis, to live and work in Spain for one year. It can later be extended for up to five years.

Introduced under Spain’s Startup Act, the initiative is part of the country’s efforts to boost its digital economy by welcoming international talent.

This visa offers an easy and cost-effective alternative to traditional work permits. It is particularly appealing for remote workers and freelancers from Pakistan looking to settle in a European country.

Applicants can even bring eligible family members, making it a suitable option for relocation.

To qualify for the Spain Digital Nomad Visa, applicants from Pakistan and other countries must have worked with their employer or clients for at least three months.

They must also show that 80 percent of their income comes from outside Spain and that their employer or company has been operating for over a year.

Supporting documents, such as proof of income, remote work agreements, and a clean criminal background, must be provided.

Applications can be submitted from Pakistan or even while staying in Spain on a tourist visa.

With the Spain Digital Nomad Visa, remote professionals from Pakistan have a new, affordable path to live and work in Europe.

Below are the list of requirements for Digital Nomad Visa as per Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Spain Digital Nomad Visa Requirements

Valid Passport

Your passport must be valid for at least 12 months when applying.

Proof of Remote Work

You must show you: Work as a freelancer with foreign clients, or Own a startup or business, or Are an employee of a company based outside Spain

You must have held your position for at least 3 months.

Monthly Income Requirement You must earn at least €2,762/month → approx. PKR 856,000/month If applying with a partner, you must earn €3,797/month → approx. PKR 1,177,000/month For each child added, income must increase by €346/month → approx. PKR 107,000/month

Education or Work Experience

You must meet one of these: Have a university degree, diploma, or professional certificate OR have 3 years of experience working in your field

Remote Work Background

You must have worked remotely in your current role for at least 3 months.

Company Age

If you are employed or running a business, the company must be at least 1 year old and based outside of Spain.

Clients in Spain Allowed (With Limits)

Freelancers can have clients in Spain, but this should not be more than 20 percent of your total income or client list.

Applying process for the Spain Digital Nomad Visa:

If you’re applying from your home country, such as Pakistan, it’s usually easier to collect and prepare all the required documents before starting the process.

Step 1: Gather All Required Documents

Before you apply, collect all the necessary documents. Some of them may need to be apostilled (officially certified) and translated into Spanish if required.

List of Required Documents

Copy of your valid passport

Two recent passport-sized photos

Proof that you work remotely (such as freelance contracts or employment letters)

Proof that your company or employer has been operating for at least one year

Proof of income (such as payslips or bank statements)

Resume or CV showing your education and at least three years of industry experience

Certificate of Social Security coverage from your employer (if applicable)

Valid international health insurance policy

Criminal background check for the past five years, apostilled by the issuing country

Proof of relationship with dependents (if applying with family)

Proof of 100 percent ownership of your business (for business owners only)

Tax returns (for business owners only)

Important Note

The criminal background check must be officially apostilled by the government of the country where it was issued. This is mandatory for your application to be accepted.

