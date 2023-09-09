32.9 C
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Spain offers to send rescuers to quake-ravaged Morocco

AFP
AFP
MADRID: Spain has offered to send rescuers to Morocco following an earthquake that killed over 800 people, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Saturday.

“Spain has offered Morocco, if it deems it necessary, both its rescue capacities, which in these moments are the most important, as well as its rebuilding capacity once this moment has passed. What is important right now is to save the greatest number of lives possible,” he told reporters at the G20 summit in India.

The minister said Spain’s Military Emergencies Unit (UME), as well as its aid agencies and embassy were at the “complete disposal of Morocco, of the people of Morocco, to try to relieve this situation and save as many people as possible.”

The UME is a body of the armed forces that was created to intervene quickly in emergency situations such as forest fires, floods and earthquakes.

A UME unit was sent to Turkey in February following a devastating earthquake and helped rescue six people, including a mother and two children, according to Spain’s defence ministry.

The February 6 quake in Turkey and neighbouring war-ravaged Syria killed more than 55,000 people.

