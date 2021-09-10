Spanish foreign minister calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan called for positive engagement of the international community to ensure the stabilisation of the security situation in Afghanistan.

The premier underlined the importance of a secure, stable and peaceful Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.

PM Khan said the changed reality in Afghanistan required a change in the world community’s outlook as well. He stressed that the well-being of the Afghan people has to be the utmost priority, Radio Pakistan reported.

Imran Khan said urgent measures are required to address the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people and to ensure the economic stability of the country.

The Spanish foreign minister lauded Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate the evacuation of nationals and personnel of diplomatic missions and international organisations. The premier assured Pakistan’s continued support in this regard.

On the bilateral side, PM Khan hoped that Pakistan-Spain relations would continue to be strengthened in all fields. PM Khan also lauded the positive role of the Pakistani diaspora in Spain.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Spain and both sides would commemorate this milestone through specific events.