Starz debuts ‘Spartacus: House of Ashur’ trailer

Starz has unveiled the first trailer for ‘Spartacus: House of Ashur,’ over a decade after releasing its previous season.

The series has been widely known for its action sequences and spillage of blood, and the trailer for the forthcoming series revealed that things will remain the same.

Released at Comic-Con in San Diego, the ‘Spartacus: House of Ashur’ trailer shares more insights into Ashur’s (Nick E. Tarabay) place in society.

The footage shows him running a gladiator school and spending more time with its fighters, including a rare woman, Achillia (Tenika Davis).

It is worth noting here that Ashur died in the finale of 2012’s ‘Spartacus: Vengeance,’ and his return points towards an alternate history in which he lives.

As per Starz’s official description of ‘Spartacus: House of Ashur’: “What if he lived, and the Romans rewarded his treachery with the gladiator school where he once bled? Welcome to the House of Ashur. No longer a slave, Ashur has clawed his way to power, owning the same ludus that once owned him.

“But ruling a band of merciless gladiators is child’s play compared to surviving the savage world of Roman politics — a cutthroat game in which betrayal isn’t a sin, it’s currency. He flips tradition on its head by unleashing Achillia, a fierce and powerful gladiatrix eager to prove herself worthy in a man’s world. Together, they ignite a new kind of spectacle that shocks, disrupts, and offends the elite with every drop of blood.”

Series creator Steven S. DeKnight is serving as showrunner and executive producer with Rick Jacobson and Aaron Helbing.

Starz has scheduled the series to premiere in the winter.

Apart from Tarabay and Davis, actor Graham McTavish, Jamaica Vaughan, Ivana Baquero, Jordi Webber, Claudia Black, Jaime Slater, India Shaw-Smith, and Leigh Gill are part of the ‘Spartacus: House of Ashur’ cast.