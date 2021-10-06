Speaker Balochistan demands resignation of CM Jam Kamal

QUETTA: Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has again demanded for resignation of incumbent Chief Minister Jam Kamal, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will leave for Islamabad from Quetta today, sources said. He has also decided to a consultative session of the estranged members of the treasury to discuss no-confidence motion against the chief minister.

The meeting will also consult over talks with the opposition parties, according to sources.

The group of estrangement members has given deadline to Jam Kamal to tender his resignation from the top office of the province this evening.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Tuesday said that he will not resign despite mounting calls from disgruntled lawmakers of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) to quit office by 5pm on Wednesday.

He made the announcement while speaking exclusively in the ARY News talk show ’11th hour’.

“Come what may, I will not resign from Balochistan CM post on demand of some 12 to 14 lawmakers,” he said, adding that the step will set a wrong precedent.

He said that he enjoys the support of a majority of lawmakers in assembly, adding that resigning from the CM slot over the demand of few lawmakers makes no sense.

“I will only resign if all lawmakers including those from coalition partners turn against me,” he added.

