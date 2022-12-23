Speaker PA sends letter to President, PM for Punjab governor’s removal

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan on Friday sent letter to President Arif Alvi and prime minister Shehbaz Sharif for the removal of governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman after he de-notified the chief minister Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported.

According to details, the letter states that the governor Punjab has misused his authority and de-notified chief minister Pervaiz Elahi which is a violation of the constitution.

The letter requested the president to order the removal of Governor Punjab and if he is not removed from his post then the party will approach the court.

Earlier, Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman denotified the Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi for not seeking the vote of confidence despite his advice.

The Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman issued a notification in this regard. Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi and his cabinet were constitutionally made inactive for not seeking a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

