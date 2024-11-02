Speaker writes letter to SJC, with Parliament names for Commission

ISLAMABAD: Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has written letter about the Parliament’s nominees for constitution of the judicial commission, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The National Assembly’s Speaker in his letter to the Supreme Judicial Commission has nominated the Leader of Opposition Omar Ayub and PML-N’s Shaikh Aftab from the NA, while Farooq Naik and Shibli Faraz from the Senate for the commission that will appoint the judges.

The Speaker has nominated former senator Roshan Khurshid Barrucha on the women’s seat.

“All nominations have been forwarded to the Secretary Judicial Commission,” a spokesperson of the National Assembly said.

“Five members of the Parliament have been added to the judicial commission after passage of the 26th Amendment,” spokesman said. “An equal representation has been given to the government and the opposition in the names from the parliament to the commission”.

“The nominations have been received to the Supreme Court”.

“The Speaker has forwarded the names after consultations with the Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani and all parliamentary parties,” NA spokesman added.