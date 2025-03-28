Special Eid trains begin operation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has launched a special Eid train service to facilitate travel during Eid-ul-Fitr to enable citizens to reach their hometowns safely and on time.

Three special trains have been scheduled on key routes. The first train departed from Karachi Cantonment to Lahore on March 26, comprised of 16 coaches, and passed through major cities like Hyderabad, Rohri, Multan, and Sahiwal.

On the same day, a second train left Quetta for Peshawar Cantonment with 11 coaches, traveling via Multan and Sahiwal. The third special train will depart from Lahore to Karachi on March 27, with 16 coaches, stopping at Khanewal, Multan, Sahiwal, and Rohri.

To make travel more affordable, Pakistan Railways is offering a 20% discount on train fares across all classes for the first three days of Eid. This discount applies to mail, express, passenger, and intercity trains.

Read More: Pakistan Railways announces reduction in train fares on Eid

The initiative, introduced on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, aims to reduce travel costs and help people celebrate with their families. The government remains committed to providing affordable, safe, and comfortable train services for all citizens.

Meanwhile, Eidul Fitr 2025 is expected to be observed across Pakistan on Monday, March 31, 2025, following the completion of 29 days of Ramadan.

According to the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, the Shawwal crescent is likely to be visible on the evening of Sunday, March 30, provided weather conditions remain clear.

Khalid Ijaz Mufti, Secretary General of the council, stated that the new moon will be born on Saturday, March 29, at 3:58 PM Pakistan time. By sunset on Sunday, the moon’s age will exceed 26 hours, making it visible to the naked eye.

Mufti explained that the moon must be at least 18 hours old at sunset to be sighted, a requirement that will be easily met. The time difference between sunset and moonset, essential for visibility, will also exceed the minimum threshold of 40 minutes across different cities.