Special Investigation Team to probe Disha Salian’s death

Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian.

Disha Salian passed away five days before Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. She reportedly fell or jumped from the 14th floor of her residence.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking with the media on Thursday, said Mumbai Police is handling the case, adding the SIT will investigate the proof in an impartial manner without targeting anyone else.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s MLA Madhuri Misal had called for a Special Investigation Team to investigate her death.

MLA of the Eknath Shinde-led faction Bharat Gogawale was the first to raise the mystery of Disha Salian’s death. Moreover, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane had charged former minister Aaditya Thackeray, whose name is linked to Salian’s death, in the case.

Ameet Satam, an MLA of the BJP, demanded that her post-mortem report should be made public.

She worked as the former manager who was an employee for a talent management company that was also handling the bank account of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Disha Salian passed away on June 8, 2020, after reportedly falling or jumping from the 14th floor of her fiancee residence.

