Govt forms special legal aid committee for missing persons' families

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has constituted a Special Committee to provide legal aid to the families of missing persons, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The committee will focus on addressing issues faced by the families of missing persons whose cases are under investigation in the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, particularly in matters related to family law.

Families of missing persons experiencing issues, especially with NADRA concerning the issuance of CNICs or Form-B for various purposes, are advised to submit their grievances in writing to the Special Committee. Submissions can be made via email ([email protected]) or WhatsApp (0321-5101070), followed by the submission of hard copies.

Additionally, families may meet Ms. Saadia Rashid, Assistant Registrar of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, at the Directorate General Civil Defence Building, Mauve Area, Sector G-9/1, Islamabad, on any working day to submit and discuss their concerns.

Earlier, the federal government of Pakistan has officially restructured the inquiry commission on enforced disappearances, ARY News reported

According to reports, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah has been appointed as the new chairman of the inquiry commission.

According to official data, the commission has so far received 10,607 cases of enforced disappearances across Pakistan. Of these, 8,770 cases have been resolved as of 31 July 2025, reflecting a resolution rate of 82 percent.

In July alone, Chairman Justice (R) Arshad Hussain Shah resolved 70 cases, while 15 new complaints were registered.