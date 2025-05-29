Special Savings Certificate profit rate revised for May 2025

ISLAMABAD: The National Savings, also known as Qaumi Bachat, has reduced the profit rates for Special Savings Certificates as a continuous decline is seen in the country’s inflation in the country in May 2025.

These certificates are a popular investment option designed for small and medium investors, offering a secure way to earn regular returns.

Special Savings Certificates are a three-year investment plan that pays interest every six months. This scheme is open to the general public and allows investors to put in any amount, as there is no maximum limit on investment.

Updated profit rates for May 2025

The profit rate for Special Savings Certificates in May 2025 has been set at 10.90% for the first five bi-annual profit periods. For the sixth and final profit period, the rate will increase to 11.90%.

This means an investment of Rs 100,000 will yield Rs 5,800 for each of the first five profits, while the last profit will generate Rs 5,900.

Tax on Profit

For Active Taxpayers (ATL) a 15 percent withholding tax will be deducted from the profit. While, non-filers will pay a higher tax rate of 30 percent on their profit.

This scheme offers a reliable option for those looking to invest and earn bi-annual returns, making it a suitable choice for individuals seeking steady income from their savings.

