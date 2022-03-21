‘Special security squad prepared for PM Imran Khan’

KARACHI: A special security squad has been prepared for Prime Minister Imran Khan by a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Raja Azhar, ARY News reported on Monday.

PTI MPA Raja Azhar has prepared a special squad comprising of judo and karate experts for the security of PM Imran Khan.

In a video message on Twitter, a group of men were seen in the background while receiving training of martial arts. MPA Azhar said that the squad was prepared for the security of PM Khan from the opposition leaders, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

He said, “We have completed the preparations for everything!”

They could have actually played #KungFuFighting. Raja Azhar would have been good at lip syncing https://t.co/ksac59Xx6T — Ali Wahab (@ali1wahab) March 21, 2022

“We will protect Imran Khan and if someone tries to do something wrong then our security squad is fully prepared. We are not the ones who used to do the politics of weapons. We are the ones who serve the nation through [clean] politics and give a technical defeat to our opponents.”

The PTI lawmaker said that Imran Khan is known as a global leader and they will protect him from the thieves and the baton forces of the opponents.

Islamabad power show

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had shared the logo of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad’s rally on March 27 ahead of a no-trust move against him and said that he wanted all records of attendance to be broken on the day.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) changed the venue of the March 27 public gathering in Islamabad in which the political party claimed to gather a crowd of 1 million.

PTI central leader, Senator Faisal Javed said that D-Chowk would not accommodate the massive crowd in Islamabad and now the PTI’s power show will be organised at Parade Avenue.

Javed said in a Twitter message that they sought permission from the Islamabad administration for March 27 public gathering at Parade Avenue. He added that a large number of people from across the country are reaching the federal capital to attend the PTI’s public gathering.

Comments