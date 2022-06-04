Special teams formed to counter fire incidents in AJK forests

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Saturday formed special patrolling teams to deal with fire incidents in forests across the region, following incidents being reported in KP and Balochistan.

A spokesman for the AJK PM said that the prime minister had taken notice of the fire incidents across forests in the region and directed the forest minister to form departmental committees to look into the matter.

He further said that all holidays of the officials of the forest department are cancelled and special patrolling teams were formed to deal with any fire incident immediately.

The spokesman further said that the forest minister has also summoned details of all fire incidents in the region.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least four people including three women were dead as fire erupted in Swat’s mountainous forest, Chaksair on Saturday.

Rescue teams along with the locals of Chaksair are trying to control the fire and carrying out relief operations.

As per initial reports, four people including three women have been dead in the fire. The locals said initially fire broke out at four spots in Swat’s mountainous forest, Brekot, Charbagh Kot, Kabal Segram and Chaksair.

According to a local journalist of the area, the fire that erupted a week ago has been almost put under control.

بونیر ایلم کے پہاڑی پر لگے اگ کا اج ساتواں دن ہے @KPRescue1122 بونیر کے مطابق اگ پر تقریبا قابو پا لیا گیا ہے، لیکن علاقے کے لوگ شکایت کر رہے ہے کہ جب تک اگ لگانے والو کا پتا نہیں لگایا جاتا 1/2 pic.twitter.com/AQbXvEJ90G — Fazal Aziz Bunairee (@FazalAziz) June 4, 2022

