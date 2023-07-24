Fast Shrinking Species

The world is witnessing fast shrinking of different species and some are facing the dangers of extinction. Many attractive and potent species are gradually experiencing their end due to poaching and destruction of their natural habitats.

Concerned agencies are working hard to preserve the endangered species and they vociferously appeal to let them live as they add flavour to life on mother Earth.

Northern White Rhino is at the top of the species feared to become extinct and the main reason for this disastrous development is poaching. The last male died in Kenya earlier this year at the age of 45. The only two animals left of this species are females and both live in captivity.

Asian elephant also faces the same fate as it is reported that since the beginning of the 20th century, more than half of this species has been annihilated by human activity, mainly due to poaching. There are now fewer than 55,000 left in the wild.

Bengal Tiger was once the pride of jungle but it is now suffering due to the commercial fur trade and the destruction of their environment. Today, there are estimated to be only 25,000 Bengal tigers.

Asiatic Lion are in the same category and due to a contention for territory with other animals, as well as humans, only 400 are reported to be left in the world.

Red Wolf was hunted to the brink of extinction in the 1980s and there are only around 40 of them left now.

Persian Leopards are also fast diminishing and an estimated 1,000 now exist on the planet.

Amur Leopard is native to north of China and south of Russia but this species had been badly targeted by hunters and it is reported that only 40 of them are currently alive.

Siberian Tiger finds itself threatened due to poachers hunting it for their pelts and the current estimates show that only 500 are currently left to live.

South China Tiger is also facing extinction and only about 50 are reported alive.

Polar Bears are increasingly becoming rare because of loss of their natural habitat and it is estimated that their number is limited to between 20,000 and 30,000.

Walruses are often hunted for their meat, pelt, fat and impressive tusks. Additionally they also have become the victim of global warming in the ice fields in Alaska. There are currently around a quarter of a million left in the wild.

A fantastic species of Central Asia is Snow Leopard but it is also subjected to massive hunting as hunters are willing to pay high price for hunting it. Fewer than 10,000 are in existence currently.