FinMin chairs Spectrum Advisory Committee meeting

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, led a high-level meeting of the Spectrum Advisory Committee to focus on escalating the digital transformation of Pakistan through strategic spectrum policy initiatives, ARY News reported.

The session took place at the Finance Division and gathered essential main stakeholders from the government and telecom sector.

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar attended the session, along with a special guest participant, Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific at GSMA.

The meeting focused on briefings from GSMA and representatives of Pakistan’s telecom industry on the digital transformation of Pakistan.

The key discussion was on the release of International Mobile Telephony (IMT) spectrum to improve next-generation mobile broadband services. The committee highlighted the importance of spectrum policy in enhancing the digital transformation of Pakistan, which is likely to boost exports and employment opportunities.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb lauded the insights shared by GSMA and industry leaders, indicating that the importance of using the best global practices to develop Pakistan’s spectrum plan was highlighted.

There was also an emphasis on quickly carrying out the spectrum release process to help improve digital infrastructure.

The Ministry of Finance expressed its dedication to encouraging new ideas, investments, and growth in the telecom industry, aiming to make Pakistan a strong competitor in the global digital economy.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif directed the federal government to hold meaningful consultations with provincial governments for effective and comprehensive implementation of the Digital Transformation Plan.

Chairing a weekly review meeting on Cashless and Digital Economy here, the prime minister said digitalisation of the economy will help promote transparency.

The core objective of the Federal Government’s Digital Transformation Plan is to provide ease and convenience to the public without any additional cost.