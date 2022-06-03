‘Speed is useless without good line, length and swing’

Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Afridi has said that speed is useless without a good line, length and swing, he said this in response to a question about Indian pacer Umran Malik.

According to details, the left-handed pacer Shaheen Afridi was asked about Indian pacer Umran Malik’s pace by a journalist to which he said that pace is nothing without good line and length.

It is pertinent to mention that young Indian speedster Umran Malik had impressed everyone with his raw pace in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). Umran represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 15th edition of IPL.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar had also praised Umran for his pace and said that he would be happy if Umran breaks his record for fastest every ball in cricket.

Shoaib had said that he sees a bright future for Umran malik given that he is not injured.

Umran Malik belongs to Indian occupied Kashmir.

Shaheen Shah Afridi when asked about Umran Malik’s pace. “Speed can’t help you if you don’t have line and length and swing” #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) June 3, 2022

Shoaib had recently completed 20 years of bowling this fastest cricket delivery ever. People from the cricketing fraternity had congratulated him for the unbroken feat.

