Speed Limits on Motorways and Highways changed

ISLAMABAD: National Highway & Motorway Police cut speed limits as cars and Light Transport Vehicles (LTVs) must now stick to 100 km/h on motorways.

Similarly, Passenger Service Vehicles (PSVs) and Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) are capped at 90 km/h.

The new speed limits on motorways and national highways are part of ongoing austerity measures and efforts to conserve fuel.

The move comes following directives from the Prime Minister aimed at promoting energy efficiency and encouraging nationwide fuel savings.

Under the revised regulations, cars and Light Transport Vehicles (LTVs) on motorways will now have a maximum speed limit of 100 km/h, down from the previous 120 km/h.

Passenger Service Vehicles (PSVs) and Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) on motorways will be restricted to 90 km/h, reduced from 110 km/h.

Speed limits on national highways have also been lowered. Cars and LTVs will be allowed to travel up to 80 km/h, down from 100 km/h, while PSVs and HTVs must not exceed 65 km/h, previously set at 80 km/h.

The National Highways and Motorway Police have launched a nationwide awareness campaign to inform commuters about the new limits and encourage compliance to ensure smooth implementation.

National Highway & Motorway Police emphasized that the measures are designed to reduce fuel consumption, enhance road safety, and support the government’s broader energy conservation goals.

Officials urged motorists to adhere to the revised limits to help achieve these objectives.