Speeding bus runs over factory workers in Kot Radha Kishan

KOT RADHA KISHAN: A woman died and several other factory workers were injured as a speeding bus ran over them in Kot Radha Kishan, Punjab, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting rescue sources.

The horrific accident took place in Kot Radha Kishan, when a speeding bus of a factory ran over the workers due to brake failure.

As a result, a woman lost her life on the spot, while several others sustained wounds. The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.

