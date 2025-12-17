Speeding car crashes into roadside shops in Bara Bazar, Khyber

KHYBER: Several people were injured on Wednesday when an overspeeding car rammed into roadside shops at Bara Bazar in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, the accident occurred early morning near Manyar Masjid when the car veered off the road due to high speed and rammed into nearby shops. The injured included shopkeepers, customers, and passersby.

Eyewitnesses said the driver lost control of the vehicle because of overspeeding, resulting in the crash. The impact caused damage to the shops and panic in the area.

Rescue teams rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, where they were provided medical treatment. Hospital sources said all the injured are out of danger.

The incident raised concerns over reckless driving and road safety in the country, as earlier in Islamabad, two young women were killed after being hit by a speeding black sports utility vehicle (SUV).

According to police, the victims were travelling on a scooter when the SUV struck them, killing both on the spot.

The deceased were identified as 26-year-old Samreen Hussain and 27-year-old Tabinda Batool.

In a subsequent development, Judicial Magistrate Shaista Khan Kundi ordered the acquittal of the accused after the legal heirs of both victims submitted affidavits stating that they had forgiven the suspect and reached a settlement.

The court noted that the heirs raised no objection to the accused being acquitted after being granted bail.