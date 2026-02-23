Speeding Racers Crush Food Delivery Rider in Hit-and-Run in Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittihad

KARACHI – A late-night street race turned tragic at Khayaban-e-Ittihad when a speeding car lost control and crushed a food delivery rider, leaving him in critical condition. The suspects involved managed to flee the scene after a brief, deceptive display of “help,” prompting a police manhunt.

According to police reports, the accident occurred at approximately 2:00 AM near the Saba Signal in the DHA neighborhood. Witnesses and police officials state that two cars were engaged in an illegal street race when one of the vehicles lost control. The car reportedly somersaulted several times before crashing into 32-year-old Farhan, a food delivery rider who was on his motorcycle on the opposite side of the road.

Farhan sustained severe head injuries and multiple fractures due to the impact of the high-speed collision. Rescue teams arrived promptly at the scene and shifted the victim to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. Medical staff have confirmed that the rider remains in critical condition as they work to stabilize his injuries.

Suspects Flee After Deceiving Bystanders

In a disturbing turn of events, the two young men inside the racing vehicle initially stayed at the scene, pretending they were going to assist the injured rider. They called for another vehicle to arrive at the location, but rather than providing aid, they used the distraction to board the second car. Claiming they were taking the victim to the hospital or following the ambulance, they managed to flee the scene before they could be apprehended.

Manhunt Underway

Karachi police have impounded the vehicle left at the crash site and are currently scanning CCTV footage from the Saba Signal area to track the escape route of the culprits. Authorities confirmed that a case is being registered against the drivers for reckless driving, negligence, and fleeing the scene of an accident. The search for the suspects is ongoing as investigators attempt to trace the ownership of the abandoned vehicle.